Xcaret México will broadcast a show on its YouTube channel free for all | INSTAGRAM

Grupo Xcaret will broadcast for the first time in 25 years, the show “Xcaret México Espectacular”, the park’s iconic night show.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The broadcast will take place this Sunday, April 26, on the Xcaret Park YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m., the time this show is usually presented.

They do this by focusing on the families who are at home, to share quality time and a magical live show and most importantly, because even if it is on your screen, it will end up gnawing at your skin.

You may also be interested: Roger, driver of Venga la Alegría, is humiliated for wearing a toupee

On his YouTube channel Xcaret welcomes you: “Welcome to the transmission of Xcaret México Espectacular. Today, our artists are safe in their homes. Luckily, we have compiled this transmission from past presentations where more than one of us has been skinned. “

To continue, they appreciate the support: “We want to thank you for contributing your grain of sand and staying at home. For this reason, we invite you to come closer to ours, and that you feel Mexico in the skin, wherever you are.”

Read also: José Eduardo Derbez in lovesickness is consoled by Livia Brito

Xcaret is a natural sanctuary where the history of Mexico is mixed with fun traditions and the splendor of the Mayan culture. They normally open their doors on the shores of the Caribbean Sea and invite us to discover magical experiences where underground rivers await you, along with the fauna of the Mayan jungle and exciting shows.

Fall in love with the culture and its people. Xcaret Park is located in the Heart of the Riviera Maya, less than 15 minutes from Playa del Carmen and one hour from the city of Cancun, offering countless cultural activities, events and traditions from all over Mexico.

It is the first time that they make this transmission, so you cannot miss a show, which apart from being free and for everyone, is worthy of being a paid show and the best thing would be that when all this is finished we can visit it to live it in meat and bone.

.