Volvo is already getting ready to launch new models and one of them is the Volvo XC100 Recharge, a 100% electric coupe-style SUV

The new Volvo XC100 Recharge will arrive to join the range of cars of the Swedish firm as the new flagship, however, its arrival will still take a while, as it is estimated that it will land in 2023, a year after the electric version of the renovated one does. Volvo XC90.

The Volvo XC100 Recharge it will also become an alternative within the universe SUV oriented to sportsmanship and luxury. According to the Motorpasion portal, Volvo’s new SUV will sit on the platform Scalable Product Architecture SPA2, which will debut the new XC90 and which is an evolution of the SPA currently assembled by Volvo models of the 90 and 60 series.

Volvo XC90.

Credit: Courtesy Volvo.

The main characteristic of this architecture is that it allows to accommodate both electric and mechanical hybrid motors, as well as combustion.

The interior of the Volvo XC100 Recharge It will foreseeably have four seats instead of the versions of five and seven seats like those offered by the current reference model, the Volvo XC90.

The Volvo XC100 Recharge will have a suspension adjusted for greater comfort and dynamism on the asphalt, and it will be able to integrate sensors into the roof LIDAR from the startup Luminar that will allow advanced semi autonomous driving.

Lidar system of Volvo and Luminar.

Credit: Courtesy Volvo.

Volvo promises that its new generation SPA2 cars will be capable, through function Highway Pilot, to carry out “fully autonomous driving on motorways” thanks to LIDAR sensors in combination with autonomous driving software and radars, cameras and other driving assistance systems.

**********

It may interest you.

.