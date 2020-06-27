Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Perhaps inspired by a cultural obligation by the idea of ​​ »future » created in the West rather than from a technological development perspective, those who have worked and promote virtual reality as a market product have encountered endless difficulties in positioning their devices and experiences. The link with the world of video games was obvious, but there only PlayStation and PC Gaming have found a niche that can be exploited. Unlike them, Xbox has been kept in reserve, but some people think that this is not something definitive.

During an interview with Gamingbolt, Harley Baldwin, vice president of design for Schell Games, the company responsible for the VR game Until You Fall, spoke about the absence of this technology in the Xbox gaming environment and the stance the brand has had by not showing interest in this type of experience and devices. Initially, the creative considered that what stops Microsoft’s gaming division regarding virtual reality is that it has not found a viable business model.

In this regard, Baldwin declared: « It is not a commitment now, but it is not where they started. At the beginning they said that there would be no support, but I think they are seeing the same data as everyone else, and these say that wired headphones are a niche, and that a broader platform is not adopted until quality independent headsets are obtained. Xbox is a platform that works with scale and successes and it is not easy to discover how to make a niche product work for your market. «

Later, the creative noted that Xbox is not really closed to VR and that sooner or later it will integrate technology into its gaming experience: « I think they will get there. I am old enough to remember the launch of the original Xbox. It was not the first to market but it was a solid offering that allowed people to have a dedicated gaming platform and it was very easy to develop because developers were primarily using similar desktops they have done this kind of technology transition before, and they will Good. When you have that idea, we’ll be ready. «

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source