It is said that for each game that comes to market, there were 5 or more complete projects that did not see the light. The development of video games is a compendium of truncated ideas and creations, as well as ambitious plans that for one reason or another were not carried out. Fortunately, there is a possibility to account for this and recently one of the most recognized channels in terms of video game history revealed the plans that Xbox and Camcpom Vancouver had to compete directly with The Last of Us through Dead Rising.

Today, the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? He dedicated his episode to an investigation by Liam Robertson that tells the story, rise and fall of Capcom Vancouver, a study known for his work in the Dead Rising franchise and the success he had in relating to the Microsoft games division, in particular with Xbox . That said, part of the episode is about a project that was thought after Dead Rising 3, which was shaping up for the start of the Xbox One cycle and would compete with The Last of Us.

Xbox wanted a zombie and survival game for Xbox One

According to the information, which starts at 6:30 a.m., the agreement between Microsoft and Capcom Vancouver, forced the studio to present their projects to the company first and, if approved, would enjoy exclusivity or a period thereof. Just as ideas about what Dead Rising 4 would be like were beginning, Xbox got right into the project and together with Capcom Vancouver they devised a serious-themed survival game that would plant competition on Naughty Dog’s hit The Last of Us.

Obviously, this game would be exclusive to Xbox One and, according to the sources of the study that revealed the information, both the Microsoft games division, and Capcom Vancouver, agreed that the game would be developed from what was Dead Rising but in a manner reboot, with which both teams agreed to create a “The Last of Us killer”.

The Xbox game that would compete with The Last of Us was not approved by Capcom

However, and as narrated in this episode of DidYouKnowGaming ?, the project faced the gap between Capcom and Capcom Vancouver, which had been founded on trust after the success of Dead Rising. In this regard, Capcom from Japan received reports that spoke about Dead Rising 4, when in reality the Vancouver and Xbox team were already working on a zombie, survival and stealth game with a dark atmosphere and opposed to the satire and humor that the franchise had driven until then. In terms of design, mechanics and art, millions were invested and the first results were similar to what Naughty Dog had done with The Last of Us.

It was then that Capcom Vancouver had to present the Dead Rising reboot to the Capcom executives in Japan and they received the surprise in a bad way, so they immediately pointed out that this reboot had nothing to do with the franchise, which would confuse fans and it would end up looking like another zombie game. The decision was to cancel the project and focus efforts on what would end up being Dead Rising 4.

What’s your opinion about it? Would you have given a chance to a reboot of Dead Rising in the vein of The Last of Us?

