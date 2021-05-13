Xbox takes another key step to storm the mobile gaming market

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and Tencent’s Timi Studios announced a ‘Strategic partnership’ to create ‘game content’. The agreement between the two giants of the video game industry was announced today in an official statement with few details. Nevertheless, it could be another key step in the creation of new mobile video games by Xbox.

Timi Studios is one of the four development studios of Tencent Games, the world’s largest video game publisher. His works include successful titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings, and CrossFire: Legends. In addition, it is already developing the long-awaited Pokémon Unite game.

While the announcement does not mention what kind of work will result from the cooperation and consequently possible launch dates, taking into account the nature of both companies, it is possible that Xbox Game Studios bet on Timi Studios to bring a title from its franchises to the mobile world.

Xbox Game Studios has under its orbit huge successes such as Forza, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft, Halo, Gears, among others. And it is that Microsoft, over the last few years, has bought a good number of video game companies to step on strongly in this industry.

Microsoft bets on Xbox Game Studios

In the past, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with CNET that interactive entertainment will be a “key technology in the next 10 years.” Due to that concept very established in the new DNA of the Redmond, much of its investments are directed to grow Xbox Game Studios.

The video game industry is growing as fast as it is transforming. On the other hand, Redmond’s strategy comes from the hand of xCloud. It is a platform that allows you to enjoy console games, but through any mobile device through Game Pass Ultimate thanks to streaming.

As if this were not enough, Xbox Game Studios are also evaluating the idea that some of their titles reach other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo; this after the Bethesda purchase. In any case, we now have to wait to find out what the next move for the company will be in this exciting universe.

