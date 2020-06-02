Share the decision on their social networks. The current situation in the United States requires changing plans.

The political-social climate in the United States is leading many companies to speak out in the tragic case of the death ofGeorge Floyd. One of the protagonists yesterday wasSony, which announced the understandable postponement of the expected presentation of PS5 in society, something that many users and partners in the industry understood, including its ownMicrosoftand its video game divisionXbox.

Redmond’s companyshared the PlayStation tweeton their social networks under the motto “We are together“, with a blue heart and a green one. The significant gesture of Microsoft has been celebrated by many of the followers of both firms,close to 200,000 likes and overcoming the barrier of 35,000 retweets. For now,no scheduled datefor the presentation of PS5 games, so a pronouncement by Sony is expected in the coming days.

The Sony publication explained yesterday that “we have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event set for June 4. We understand that gamers around the world are looking forward to seeing PS5 games, but we think thisnot an appropriate time for celebrationsand for now, we prefer to stay on the sidelines and allow other more important voices to be heard. “Network reception is counted at more than100,000 retweets and over 450,000 likes.

It has not been, far from it, the only signature that has been pronounced before theGeorge Floyd case. The first to make a move was Electronic Arts, canceling the Madden NFL 21 presentation event. Other important companies in the sector followed, such as Xbox itself, Activision or Naughty Dog, protesting racism and flagging theBlackLivesMatter. Given the deep political-social crisis started in the United States, new movements in the coming days are not ruled out.

