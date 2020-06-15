Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Smart Delivery is one of the most important functions of Xbox Series X. This will allow you to enjoy the same copy of a game on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One and play the best possible version of the game. If this feature catches your attention, you’ll be happy to know that it will be compatible with titles that are on Xbox Game Pass.

In a blog post, Microsoft shared more details about Smart Delivery. The first thing he made clear is that it is a feature that will give you access to the best version of each game just by buying a copy.

As an example of how Xbox Smart Delivery works, Microsoft put 3 scenarios:

You own Gears 5 and play it on Xbox One. When you buy an Xbox Series X you can play it there and have its optimized version.

When Halo Infinite debuts on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, you’ll only need to buy it once to play it on both consoles. You can transfer your progress between consoles.

You buy Cyberpunk 2077 and play it on Xbox One. When Xbox Series X arrives, you can continue your adventure thanks to backwards compatibility. Subsequently, CD PROJEKT RED will release a patch that will optimize Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X and that improvement will be free.

Smart Delivery will be compatible with Xbox Game Pass titles

We have known for a long time that the Smart Delivery system will be compatible with physical and digital games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but what about the titles available in services? At least in the case of Xbox Game Pass, the titles will also be able to take advantage of Smart Delivery.

So if you decide to save your copy of Gears 5 or Halo Infinite and decide to download it from Xbox Game Pass, you can be sure that you will have the opportunity to play it on both consoles. This also means that you can continue your progress on the next generation console.

Smart Delivery will be available to all developers

It is important to note that not all Xbox Series X and Xbox One games will feature Smart Delivery. That said, Microsoft opens the door for distributors to take advantage of this technology.

This means that you can expect all Xbox Game Studios releases coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One to take advantage of Smart Delivery features. That said, the distributors will be the ones to decide if games like GTA V or Destiny 2 take advantage of the function.

And you, what do you think about Smart Delivery? Will you take advantage of this feature? Tell us in the comments.

Xbox Series X will be released in late 2020. You can learn more about Microsoft’s next-generation console by clicking here.