The trickle of information about the new generation console from Microsoft continues and if yesterday we echoed how “ridiculously fast” the Xbox Series X SSD is, according to the opinion of the developer of Dirt 5, today we do the same with Xbox Smart Delivery, a feature that many players have dreamed of for decades, and that seems to finally be a reality, at least on the platform at hand.

Things have been reading about Xbox Smart Delivery for a few months and the premise was more or less clear: if you buy a game for Xbox One, you will have it available for Xbox Series X in its improved version without paying a single penny. In other words, Xbox Smart Delivery breaks with the usual indentation of video game companies, generally supported by the desire of users to replay their favorite titles on new generations of consoles.

Think about it: How many times have you bought the same game for a new console again?Isn’t it a little abusive? Nobody forces you, of course, but having new generations of consoles constantly break backward compatibility is a way of programmed obsolescence that rarely occurs on PC. Well, Xbox Smart Delivery comes to end this unfair situation … in principle, because it is an exclusive option for the Microsoft console.

Xbox Smart Delivery

A few months ago, EA announced that it would offer a similar possibility for both Xbox Series X and PS5: those who buy any of their latest games for Xbox One or PS4, could access the new generation versions without any extra outlay. The same will happen with Xbox Smart Delivery, at least in which Microsoft games are concerned.

As they hinted then, Xbox Smart Delivery «will allow players to purchase a game once to make it available with the current console and also with the new one«. As simple as that. Now, the company details what the system consists of and it sounds even better than expected … Again, in principle, because the data on what will happen later is up in the air.

In effect, Xbox Smart Delivery will allow you to buy a game for Xbox One and you can continue enjoying it without paying again on Xbox Series X in its native version and with the option of saved crossThat is, to continue with the game in one or the other model. “Thanks to our commitment to cross-generation compatibility, you can be sure that if you buy a game today for Xbox One, your game library, progress, and the entire legacy of games will advance with you if you jump to the next generation with Xbox Series X” , they assure.

Xbox Smart Delivery will also compatible with Xbox Game Pass, so the same advantages will be available in the subscription service whenever the developers of the games want, qualify, although the truth is that this is how the system will work: Microsoft will do it with all its games, but other studies they may be more interested in continuing to bleed staff.

And speaking of games, these are the first Microsoft and third-party titles to join Xbox Smart Delivery, although it should be noted that not everyone will have their version for Xbox Series X ready at the console startup stage:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

And what if you are playing on Xbox Series X to the Xbox One version of a particular game? That when the version adapted to the new platform is released, the game will be updated “Without any additional cost”.

It remains to be seen if Xbox Smart Delivery will truly be the dream come true and will be perpetuated on future Microsoft consoles, but it is too soon to venture something in that regard.