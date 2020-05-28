Updated on 05/28/2020 at 10:01

Phil Spencer, executive responsible for Xbox Series X, assured that the new Microsoft console will have a simultaneous launch, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus in the gaming industry.

Spencer trusts the production chain of the Xbox Series X. Available units will enable the company to launch at multiple points without fear of stockouts.

“In our supply chain, we feel good about the hardware side. I feel like we can get enough units. And you know, we are quite committed, as we are referring to a worldwide launch, which unfortunately we did not do with Xbox One. It took us months and months to reach some of the incredibly important markets and the global launch is important to us, ”he said.

Spencer’s statement corresponds to this link which leads to the presale page of the Xbox Series X, where you will have access to the technical information of the console and an alert system so that Microsoft notifies you of the launch by email.

“The Xbox Series X it marks the beginning of a new generation of game consoles in which hardware and software innovations offer incredible possibilities for the future of games ”, reads one of the descriptions.

XBOX SERIES X | Compatibility

Program Management Director Jason Ronald said the console will be compatible with “thousands of games” from the previous three generations of Xbox.

Through the blog Xbox Wire, Ronald announced the backward compatibility system of the Xbox Series X, the Microsoft machine that will face the Sony PS5.

“With over 100,000 hours of game testing already completed, thousands of games are now playable on Xbox Series X today, from the biggest box office hits to cult classics and fan favorites, ”he noted.

