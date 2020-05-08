Some games will reach 120 FPS, as allowed by the hardware and its makers.

Over the past few weeks,MicrosoftIt’s made it pretty clear that the Xbox Series X hardware doesn’t skimp on power to cope with next-gen gaming. In fact, there has been a lot of talk about 4K resolution and rates of up to 120 images per second, although since Redmond they clarify (once again) that the standard will be60 FPS.

Responding to the concerns of a Twitter follower, Aaron Greenberg one of the visible faces of the Xbox division openly explains that “60 FPS will be the resultstandard, but the architecture allows us to support a120 FPS maximumOf course, it is up to developers to balance the graphics resources of their games until they find their ideal balance between resolution, fidelity and fluidity, so there will be games where higher rates are easier to achieve than others.

Keep in mind, on the other hand, that the 60 FPS standard does not mean at all that we are not going to see games running at 30 FPS on the new Microsoft console. In fact, we can already see the characteristics of games optimized for Xbox Series X, where some titles as promising as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Scarlet Nexus do not commit to reaching 60 FPS. But in gross numbers, 6 of 13 games already anticipate that framerate, while DIRT 5 bets for no less than 120 FPS.

7 out of 13 confirmed games for Xbox Series X have at least 60 FPS targetOn the other hand, in 3DJuegos we have already compiled a list with all the confirmed games for Xbox Series X to date, so you can venture to bet on the objective resolution and fluidity of each one of them. It is expected thatJulyLet’s see more about Microsoft’s first-party games, including the promising Halo: Infinite.

