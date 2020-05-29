Microsoft piece arrive with everything to the market of the new generation of consoles and announced that the Xbox Series X will arrive, from day one, with more with more than a thousand games They include everyone who’s ever been published in their ecosystem (Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, of course). All thanks to backwards compatibility.

Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X, explained in an Xbox Wire blog post. That backward compatible games run natively on Xbox Series X hardware, with full power of the CPU, GPU, and SSD.

“Without boost mode, without downclocking, all the power of the Xbox Series X for each and every one of the games compatible with previous versions. This means that all titles run at the peak performance they were originally designed for, many times even higher performance than games saw on their original launch pad, resulting in higher and more stable frame rate speeds. and in its maximum resolution and visual quality. Backward compatible titles also see significant reductions in in-game load times due to the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD that powers the Xbox Velocity architecture, ”wrote Ronald.

The console architect explained that their platform will allow them to automatically add HDR support to games. “Since this technique is managed by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact on game performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and the original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, long before HDR existed” he explained.

This means that all games will have High Dynamic Range and the frame rates of generations games will be able to double in games from 30 and 60 fps to 60 and 120 fps respectively.

