The director of development for the Microsoft console talks about the importance of offering more compact downloads and updates.

Habits change from generation to generation, and one of the things we have become accustomed to these years, and that we surely will not miss if it disappears, isthe large size of the games and their download times. The wait before the adventure begins, especially with some games that occupy up to 100 GB. And that is why one of the priorities ofMicrosoftwith your Xbox Series X is to reduce what the games occupy, to save time and space to the players.

The director of development for Xbox Series X,Jason Ronald, has offered an extensive interview to Eurogamer where he has commented thatreducing the weight of games “is one of our priorities”, to reduce the download time, and also the space they occupy on disk: “It is something that we deal very closely with all the middleware companies in the industry, as well as with the developers, and then we offer them a whole range oftools to help them reduce sizeof those games, not only to minimize the amount of content you have to download, but also the overall size on the disc itself. “

It is not only importantoffer more compact sizes, but also that this compression does not limit the creators when making their games: “It is a real challenge.It’s something we work very hard on. But there is no simple button that magically makes all things smaller.What we don’t want to do is limit these amazing worldsand universes that developers create. We just need to give them the tools so they can make the appropriate adjustments. “

These were not the only interesting statements by the engineer for the British medium, who has also guaranteed that Xbox Series X will not have bottlenecks. That games occupy less is good news for everyone, especially withthe rapid growth of the digital marketin the last decade. But if you have missed this week’s Microsoft news, here are all the games and trailers for the Inside Xbox in May.

