One of the most important aspects of the next generation of consoles will be backward compatibility. Although Sony has mentioned that it will be possible to enjoy PS4 games on the PlayStation 5, Microsoft is one step ahead in this department by create an ecosystem where the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X are included. Today this company has detailed how this feature will work on its new hardware.

To start, you can enjoy a large catalog of games from previous Microsoft generations on Xbox Series X from day one. These versions will not only be the same title that you remember, but They will use powerful hardware to enhance the experience. This includes HDR, higher resolution, better framerate, and more.

Here’s what Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X, said about it:

“Backward compatible games run natively on Xbox Series X hardware, with all the power of the CPU, GPU, and SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, all the power of the Xbox Series X for each and every game compatible with previous versions. This means that all titles run at the peak performance they were originally designed for, many times even higher performance than games saw on their original launch pad, resulting in higher and more stable frame rate speeds. and in its maximum resolution and visual quality. Backward compatible titles also see significant reductions in in-game load times due to the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD that powers the Xbox Velocity architecture. In partnership with Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X offers an innovative new HDR rebuild technique that enables the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. As this technique is managed by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact on game performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, long before HDR existed. ”

But this is not all, because the Quick Start, one of the most striking features of the Xbox Series X, which allows you to summarize games instantly, It will not only work with new titles, but will be compatible with the experiences of past generations.

Microsoft is also creating entirely new kinds of innovations, including the ability to double frame rate from a select set of titles from 30fps to 60fps, or from 60fps to 120fps. Although at the moment it is unknown if this will be available from day one, or will be added at a later date.

Without a doubt, Xbox Series X will be the console of choice for all Microsoft fans. Xbox Series X doesn’t have an official release date yet, and it only promises to hit the market sometime around holiday 2020. In related topics, this console already has an official pre-sale page. Similarly, apparently, the production of the Xbox Series X has already begun.

Via: Xbox Wire

