Xbox Series X is the next generation console that we have the most information about so far. Since December 2019 we have been seeing news about the Microsoft machine, from its design to features, as well as games that will move on the console. On Xbox Wire they have collected everything you need to know about Xbox Series X so far, highlighting the mentioned, as well as the Velocity Architecture or the Smart Delivery.

We tell you below all these great Xbox Series X features and everything we know about the highly anticipated next-gen Xbox console.

The most powerful console in the world

The Xbox Series X will be the ultimate console for gamers who want the most immersive games on a device designed, built, and optimized for uncompromising gaming. Powered by the next generation, a custom-designed processor that includes an 8-core Zen 2 CPU, offering more than 4 times the processing power of an Xbox One, and a 12 TFLOP RDNA 2 GPU, more than 8 Times the performance of the original Xbox One, the Xbox Series X will enable a new level of visual fidelity and immersion.

Combining that with highest bandwidth GDDR6 memory from any next-gen console, and a next-generation custom solid-state drive (SSD), Xbox Series X will provide developers with the power to push their creative visions to the limit. With next-generation innovations including DirectX hardware accelerated raytracing, variable refresh rate, and ultra-low latency input, the Xbox Series X lays the foundation for a new level of fidelity, precision, and accuracy never seen before in gaming. console.

The daring and unique industrial design allows us to offer the most powerful console in the quietest and most efficient way, allowing you to fit perfectly into your home. The Xbox Series X is also designed to support both portrait and landscape orientation.

Xbox Series X will be powerful, but also silent

The new Xbox Wireless Controller It features better ergonomics for more people, better device-to-device connectivity, and reduced latency. It also features a new Share button to simplify capturing screenshots and game clips and a new hybrid d-pad inspired by the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs , and will be included in all Xbox Series X.

Technology and Specifications

While the technical specifications of any product are of different interest for each person, Xbox has sought to reach everyone. In collaboration with technology experts Austin Evans and Digital Foundry, they unveiled some of the technologies that drive the Xbox Series X, sharing specific details about the choices the team has made in defining the next generation of games. Xbox Series X is defined by three main features: power, speed and compatibility.

Power

Xbox Series X offers more than 12 performance TFLOPS Steady and sustained GPU making it the most powerful console of all time. Designed to deliver 4K games at 60 FPS with support for up to 120 FPS, Xbox Series X represents a superior balance of power and speed without compromise for developers.

Beyond raw power, the custom-designed processor at the heart of the Xbox Series X includes innovative new capabilities like the Variable Rate Shading (VRS), hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and much more, advancing console gaming on all technological fronts to deliver surprising, dynamic and vivid worlds that gamers want to be immersed in.

Speed

From the speed with which you can move between games, going through the time it takes to traverse a huge environment without long loading screens, to the possibility of resuming a game right where you left it instantly, the Xbox Series X is built for gamers to spend less time waiting and more time playing.

The Xbox Velocity Architecture – which unlocks a new level of performance through innovative combination of the next generation of custom SSD, hardware-accelerated decompression and deep software integration, to enable richer, more dynamic living worlds than ever before – the Xbox Series X is fast and virtually eliminates load times.

Xbox Velocity Architecture is one of the cornerstones of Series X

Quick Resume is a new platform feature enabled through Xbox Velocity Architecture and our custom operating system architecture that allows gamers to resume a game exactly where they left off, across multiple titles, ensuring players can return to the fun in an instant.

They are also knowledgeable that many players demand ultra-low latency to be as immersed and as accurate as possible. With the innovation of HDMI 2.1, Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), the team analyzed every step from player to game, from controller to console to display, and optimized each stage of the process.

Compatibility

The benefits of the next generation of consoles extend in all directions, bringing greater visual fidelity and better loading speeds to your current library of games, as well as new games specifically optimized to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X. With thousands of Four-generation games available at your fingertips from day one, plus the library of over 100 titles available with Xbox Game Pass.

Backward compatible games run natively on Xbox Series X hardware, with all the power of the CPU, GPU and SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, all the power of the Xbox X Series for each and every game compatible with previous versions. All Xbox Game Studios exclusive titles will be optimized for the Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite, they also agree to use Smart Delivery, which will allow games purchased on Xbox One to be played in their Series X version at no added cost.

Spectacular games for everyone

With significant leaps in CPU performance, graphics innovation with more than 12 teraflops of raw power, next-generation storage technology that powers the Xbox Velocity Architecture, and technologies that deliver the most responsive gaming experience , not to mention the commitment to backward compatibility and the Smart Delivery feature, will make all these gaming ambitions come true.

Halo Infinite will be the spearhead of Xbox Series X

Xbox Game Studios consists of 15 studios game developer worldwide, developing and publishing games based on popular franchises such as Halo, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, Wasteland 3 and Sea of ​​Thieves, and many more new games in early development.

Xbox Series X + Xbox Game Pass = Winning Bet

More than 10 million members have joined the Xbox Game Pass through Xbox and PC. All Xbox Game Studios titles launch on the Xbox Game Pass on the day they are released, so you decide whether to purchase each game separately or play them all on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Studios franchises that will launch on Game Pass on departure day include Halo, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, Wasteland, and Sea of ​​Thieves – and more new games in early development. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can decide whether to buy the game or play it on Xbox Game Pass.

A console with the Cloud in mind

With Project xCloud, they are not only building the most powerful and compatible console, but they are also building the fastest, most powerful and most compatible gaming cloud. When it launches later this year, Project xCloud will allow Xbox Game Pass members to play with their friends anywhere, no download required.

xCloud to enjoy Game Pass without downloading the game

The player at the center of everything

Xbox Series X, the world’s most powerful and compatible console, the most immersive and responsive games -including Halo Infinite this Christmas- and the combination of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud are converging to create a completely new future for gamers, a differentiated future that places you and your friends – not a device – in the center of the Xbox experience.

Xbox is in a unique position to deliver its player-inspired vision at the center because they are deeply engaged in key areas: Console, Content, Community and Cloud.