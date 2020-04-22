Microsoft is said to be preparing various events to replace its E3 2020 conference. According to details, the company would make the formal presentation of Xbox Series X, its next-gen console, and some of its launch games.

While the information is a rumor for now, information has just emerged suggesting that Microsoft is actually preparing something for the coming weeks. We tell you this since the company registered what appears to be the official Xbox Series X logo.

This is what the Xbox Series X logo looks like

According to reports, Microsoft made a new request for the brand of the new console on April 16. The registration was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Among the information was a logo showing a large letter X and the word Series placed vertically on the left side. This design is expected to be the official design for the console’s promotional campaigns.

However, it is also possible that the logo may look different when the system is already available on the market. This since records of this type sometimes do not come true as we see them initially.

The design was registered for use in various types of products. So Microsoft is expected to reveal the logo and more details of the console in a future presentation. Without further ado, I leave you the logo images:

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has long hinted that Xbox Series X won’t be his only console for this year. There have been reports for a long time about the possible presentation of Xbox Lockhart, an entry model to the new generation.

Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch later this year. Find all the news related to the new console at this link.

