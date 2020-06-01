Updated on 05/31/2020 at 21:00

The specialists still do not agree on the potential of the Xbox Series X versus the PS5. Which one is worth buying at the launch date? Does one promise better graphics or more value than the other? From Microsoft, at least, we already have an interesting fact to take into account in the equation.

Aaron Greenberg, the Marketing Manager of the Xbox Series X, spoke about the importance of considering the titles of previous generations.

“Xbox believe in generations. Generations of games that are played on the latest hardware and take advantage of next-generation innovation that offers more choice, more value, and variety than any console release. All of our studio titles launch on Xbox Game Pass and you get those next-gen game updates for free, ”he posted on Twitter.

The Xbox Series X It will be released in late December. Microsoft had a special page for reservations, although the exact date of departure and official price are not yet known.

Through this link, you can access the presale page of the Xbox Series X, where you will have access to the technical information of the console and an alert system so that Microsoft notifies you of the launch by email.

“The Xbox Series X it marks the beginning of a new generation of game consoles in which hardware and software innovations offer incredible possibilities for the future of games ”, reads one of the descriptions.

It should be noted that the reservation of Xbox Series X It is not available on the official Microsoft page. The company only has an inactive button that reads “Coming Soon.”

The launch of the Xbox Series X It is scheduled for December, in the same month that the Sony PS5 will be released. There is no exact date for release.

