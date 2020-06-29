When Sony introduced PS5, it placed special emphasis on the use of dynamic frequencies both in the CPU and in the GPU, something that Microsoft did not use in Xbox Series X. This generated a significant controversy, since the Sony console reaches 10.28 TFLOPs, but that number is a little “misleading.” The reason is simple, it is a number that refers to the best possible scenario, which means that it is not stable and can be considerably reduced.

What has led Sony to make the decision to use dynamic frequencies? That is a good question. As we have already told you in previous articles, I think it was a last minute decision, an attempt to reduce the distance in TFLOPs against Xbox Series X. Microsoft moved the tab first with its new generation console, and it is obvious that the Japanese company such a powerful configuration was not expected. With that increase in frequency, he was able to make up the situation a bit, something that, in fact, Microsoft also did at the time with Xbox One.

Forcing the working frequencies can help to achieve performance peaks, but in the end, if the differences are as marked as those presented by Xbox Series X and PS5, you can’t cut them effectively with a few hundred MHz, And if on top of that you play with the limitations imposed by the console chassis and their cooling systems, things don’t end up painting well.

Xbox Series X offers the best possible experience

This was clearly Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox Series X, who commented that when building a console with fixed and stable working frequencies developers are much easier to work with. These have established values ​​that do not change under any circumstances, and thanks to this they can carry out the projects they have in mind without having to face the problems that can derive from highly variable working frequencies.

We will understand it better with a simple example. Imagine that you are playing a title that is highly dependent on the CPU, and that it has a variable frequency that can scale between 2.8 GHz and 3.5 GHz. If the developers rush the use of the CPU you may notice frame jerks and drops when the working frequencies drop below 3.5 GHz, something that could happen when an excess temperature occurs.

Using variable frequencies in the CPU and GPU complicates things for developers, and it’s not positive for users, either, as it helps show an unrealistic picture of the power really offered by specific hardware. Sony said at the time that it will use a high-quality cooling system, and that it will be possible to use both components at their maximum frequencies without problem.

We must give it a vote of confidence, but I am quite clear that it is a difficult promise to fulfill. Think about the heat it can generate an eight-core CPU and a GPU with 2,304 shaders integrated into an APU (same encapsulation) running at 3.5 GHz and 2.23 GHz in a sustained way for several hours… We will see how Sony achieves that fully stable performance that they promised.

So why does PS5 use dynamic frequency and Xbox Series X not?

The reason is quite clear, because Sony had to adjust the frequencies to the maximum to increase the power of the PS5. It is clear that the Japanese company an Xbox Series X with 3,328 shaders was not expectedAnd when it hit reality, it was too late to change the PS5 SoC.

As we have said Sony is not the only one that has had to opt for this “last resort”Microsoft also did the same at the time with Xbox One when it saw that PS4 was giving it soups with slingshot.

I remind you that the launch of Xbox Series X and PS5 is scheduled for the end of this year, specifically for the month of November. If the latest leaks are met, the PS5 price will be 499 euros. Xbox Series X shouldn’t be far from that.