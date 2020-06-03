The console hit the Japanese market accompanied by games like Halo Infinite and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Xbox One has not been very successful within Japan, something that is appreciated just by reviewing the country’s weekly sales. The truth is that the Japanese market was not one of the priorities ofMicrosoft, and its console will be released on the island almost a year after its launch in the rest of the world. However, it seems that the Redmondthey will give greater importance to the regionin the new generation, and they plan to publish their long-awaited Xbox Series X in Japan in late 2020.

During the Inside Xbox in May, Microsoft reiterated that Xbox Series X will be availableworldwide at the end of the year. Given this statement, the Japanese magazine Famitsu contacted the company to confirm whether it proclaimed ithe also included his region, to which the representative of the brand in Japan responds the following: “Xbox Series X launch is planned for the 2020 Christmas season“

Likewise, Famitsu has been able to confirm that the Halo Infinite and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla games, as well as Scarlet Nexus and Bright Memory: Infinite, will beavailable in Japan for the console, as in other areas. Although curiously, the one that has not confirmed its premiere on Xbox Series X for the Japanese market is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the new installment of the Yakuza saga that debuted on PS4 with great figures at the beginning of the year.

Some will remember a statement by Phil Spencer in February, where the manager claimed he wanted Microsoft to have a greater weight in Japan. And in fact, the Redmond company launched its Xbox Game Pass service in the country just a few months later. With the simultaneous launch of Xbox Series X, it seems that Microsoft’s commitment to the Japanese market is real in the face of a generation of consoles where they promise an exclusive catalog of history for their consoles.

