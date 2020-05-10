A new study, of Spanish origin, talks about the influences and objectives of this mystery adventure.

Updated May 10, 2020

Leaving the controversy aside for the alleged lack of gameplay minutes in Xbox’s past Inside, many titles featured are gaining positive feedback from gamers awaiting release. Some like Call of the Sea, which went unnoticed at first, is beginning to stir interest thanks to its preciousness, its Lovecraftian mystery andthe good bill of the new spanish studio Out of the Blue.

Twelve Veteran Developersbased in Madrid have come together to shape the project. His works include Red Matter, Metroid: Samus Returns, Deadlight, Gylt, Celeste, Guacamelee 2 and Spacelords. In many details it showsinspiration in narrative adventureslike Soma, Firewatch or Subnutica, which in his words “is a way of paying tribute to the genre and contributing our extensive experience togive it a new dimension“

Call of the seafocus in 1930to tell the story of Norah, a woman who undertakesa journey in search of her missing husbandon an expedition. All the clues lead her toa strange but beautiful islandin the South Pacific, full of secrets waiting to be unearthed. With afirst personimmersed in beautiful settings, the title promises mystery, adventure and self-discovery.

We want to create a character with whom we can share emotions Tatiana DelgadoThe Xbox Wire portal has collectedan interview with Tatiana Delgado, director of the game and co-founder of the studio, who has been excited about the launch and highlighted the choice ofCissy Jonesto give voice to the main character: We adore her in Firewatch, she has an ability to create presence with her tone, she transmits emotions making the character feel alive and close.

Regarding Norah, Tatiana has stated that her intention was tocreate a character with whom to share emotionsand he explained that the romantic story tries to move away from the clich and treat itself in a moredeep and smart, something that they think has rarely been portrayed in video games.

The title of Out of the Blue,veteran creators of Metroid: Samus Returns and Celeste, promises to be one of the most ardent Spanish-made video games on Xbox Series X.With a touch of Lovecraft, from which the director has affirmed to adopt a very different reading to the games that have preceded her, Call of the Seareach the end of this yearto the Microsoft console.

