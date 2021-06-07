Xbox Series X and Series S will use AMD FSR, confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X and Series S will use AMD FSR, acronym for FidelityFX Super Resolution, a technology that was officially presented just a few days ago and that, as we tell you in this article, uses a technique of spatial rescaling that dispenses with temporary elements. I am not going to go into technical details again, for this you can follow the link that I have left you right in this paragraph, but it is important to clarify that this technique has its advantages, and its disadvantages.

AMD has approached FidelityFX Super Resolution as an open technology, which will work on any GPU within the GTX 10 series (we may need at least a GTX 1060, it is not confirmed), and also with the Radeon RX 470 and higher, covering up to the current Radeon RX 6000. This does not require any specific type of hardware, and it does not use a specific API or a pre-training model, which facilitates and simplifies its adoption.

Those are its advantages, and they are very interesting. If you wonder what its disadvantages are, the answer is very simple, in the shortcomings of limiting itself to spatial rescaling, and all the doubts that precisely its own simplicity of face raises, above all, to achieve an image quality that is really up to par. Expectations were through the roof, and after seeing the preview that AMD offered they have deflated, but it is totally normal, we could not ask AMD for an open, affordable, simple and easy-to-use technology that was also at the level of DLSS 2.1 , and above with so little margin of time.

That AMD has introduced FidelityFX Super Resolution it’s good news, even in spite of its shortcomings, and I am glad that it is going to give a second life to so many graphic cards, and to make life easier for many gamers who, today, have it almost impossible to update their graphic cards. This is also good news for Xbox Series X and Series S users, as both consoles will be compatible with that technology.

Xbox Series X and Series S: The Future is Rescaling

The truth is that it is more fair to say that rescaling has been the past, the present and the future of video games. For a long time, PS4-PS4 Pro and Xbox One-Xbox One X have been using this technique to offer games that, based on different resolutions, rescaled to 4K. This allowed for a slight improvement in image quality, and offered great value in terms of marketing.

With PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, we were able to confirm that rescaling was going to continue to be with us, and that the dream of “absolute” native 4K on consoles it was not going to be fulfilled either with this generation. However, this did not have to be a bad thing. NVIDIA already demonstrated, with DLSS 2.0 technology, that it was not necessary to render at native resolution to offer good image quality, and the confirmation that AMD was working on an alternative solution made us think that this magic would end up reaching the consoles.

In the end, Microsoft did not want to wait. As we anticipated, a spokesperson for the Xbox division has implicitly confirmed that such technology will be featured on Xbox Series X and Series S, and that they will provide more details very soon. If you wonder why the arrival of FidelityFX Super Resolution to Xbox Series X and Series S is so important, think for a moment that the FPS rate is not the only important thing. The real challenge that this generation faces we have it in merge 4K and ray tracing while maintaining acceptable quality and reasonable fluency, and this is where the FidelityFX Super Resolution could play a key role.

I do not want to anticipate events, so I will just reiterate my first impressions and wait to see what this technology ends up giving. Before finishing, I remind you that Xbox Series X and Series S are, for now, the only consoles with confirmed support for this technology, but that, a priori nothing prevents Sony from doing the same with its PS5.