Ahead of the Xbox Series X debut, reports of a cheaper model for its new console have raised expectations for what could be the ideal choice for various gamers looking to enter the new generation. So far, Microsoft has not confirmed that to be true, but there is reliable information surrounding the hardware codenamed Lockhart and the details that have been leaked are too many to pass up. Recently, more information emerged about this model that, if official, could be called Xbox Series S.

A Video Games Chronicle report cited documents to which the site had access and in which is a description of what would be the economic model of Xbox Series X with which Microsoft would seek to give a major blow to the arrival of the new generation. In this sense, the information indicates that those who fear for the absence of certain characteristics before inferior hardware in power should be calm, at least as regards Smart Delivery and backward compatibility.

This means that the supposed Xbox Series S, will be able to receive the improvements that the studios prepare for the titles that will also debut on Xbox One and that will be able to run on the new console. In the same way, backwards compatibility with titles from previous Xbox generations would be assured, including the adjustments and details that are prepared for those who enjoy them in the new hardware.

It should be noted that since Microsoft revealed the name of its new console, Xbox Series X, the term series has made fans think of a family of next-generation consoles, which initially would have the hardware of the same name and Lockhart, which on the market it could be called Xbox Series S.

So far, the information on this affordable console refers to that it will have 4 teraflops, it will be smaller in size and in comparative terms of power it will be 3 times less than Xbox Series X.

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft console.

