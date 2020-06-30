Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Microsoft has not yet confirmed the existence of Xbox Series S or Lockhart, the affordable alternative to Xbox Series X, its next-generation console. However, several reports about them have already begun to spread thanks to information from informants and journalists. Now, recent information suggests that the Xbox Series S processor would be faster than that of the PlayStation 5.

Tom Warren, a journalist for . who covers technology topics, posted a message on Twitter dedicated to people who say the Xbox Series S is going to halt the potential of the next generation of consoles. Doing so ensured that the processor that this console has will be faster than that of the PlayStation 5.

The above should not take anyone by surprise. After all, Warrern had already reported that, contrary to initial reports, the Xbox Series S processor will be the same speed as the Xbox Series X’s.

to the « Lockhart will hold back next-gen » crowd: • Lockhart CPU is faster than PS5

• Lockhart supports raytracing

• Game developers have been building PC titles for multiple GPUs for … decades 🔒💚 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 29, 2020

This means that we should expect the S-Series to have an 8-core processor running at nominal 3.8 GHz or 3.65 GHz when using simultaneous multithreading SMT functionality. For comparison, the PlayStation 5 has a 3.5-core 8-core AMD processor.

Find out: they assure that Lockhart will be small and will cost half that Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S will also have ray tracing support

That’s not the only thing Warren shared, as he also noted that Xbox Series S will support ray tracing technology.

This means that, as reported, the difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S would be in the power of the graphics processing unit. Thus, Series X would be made for those who want high graphics options with resolutions like 4K. For its part, Xbox Series S will be for those who are satisfied with playing in 1080p, but who want a next-generation experience.

In case you missed it: Xbox Series S was to be shown at E3 2020; will now be announced in August

It is important to note that, so far, Microsoft has not confirmed that Xbox Series S exists. So, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt. We’ll keep an eye out and keep you posted when we find out more about this next-gen console.

And you, what do you think about these reports? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Xbox Series X.