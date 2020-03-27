Last week the Xbox Live service was experiencing multiple failures, probably due to the high number of users connected at the same time.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has declared his official stance on the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining what the company is doing to help. The executive explained that there is “new growth and demand” presented by the infectious outbreak, indicating that the team is seeing a high demand for video games, as at no other time.

In the article, Spencer mentions that Xbox teams are working diligently to ensure that their services continue to run smoothly, and highlights the importance of video games in connecting people and providing entertainment in these difficult times:

“We are actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we are optimizing service for our customers worldwide and accommodating for new growth and demand.”

Due to school closings, Xbox is also adding an Education category to the Minecraft Marketplace with free educational content, allowing players to explore the International Space Station, Washington D.C. landmarks, learn programming with a robot, and more. This content will be available until June 30, 2020.

