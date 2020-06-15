Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We know that the Xbox proposal for the next generation is based on a gaming environment in which Xbox One and Xbox Series X will be the beginning. However, reports and rumors have indicated the existence of a third protagonist, specifically a more model accessible from the new console, which is called Lockhart, but Microsoft has not said anything so far. Recently, a brand registration has ignited expectations for what might be Xbox’s strategy for the new generation.

According to a report from Windows Central, on June 9, Microsoft registered the « Xbox Series » brand, which has now legally joined the Xbox Series X brand and which has immediately given rise to speculation about what what this can mean. According to the information that has been leaked so far, Xbox would have planned to launch 2 models of its new console, but in the case of Lockhart, it would be talking about less than Xbox Series X hardware, but capable enough to deal with with the games of the new generation, in addition to what would happen in terms of a disk drive.

Also, it is thought that the beginning of the cycle of the new generation of Xbox will be marked by the transition to new hardware, so that many of the games that are released at the beginning would have included Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Lockhart.

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft console that will arrive at the end of the year.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source