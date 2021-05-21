Xbox Party chats are transcribed thanks to a new feature | Gaming

This new feature allows Xbox users to transcribe their voice during group chats in online sessions. It will be available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

In its 20 years of life, Xbox has always been known for adding new accessibility options on their platforms. Not only to improve the user’s gaming experience, but also to help those with problems, as we already saw with the adaptive control of Xbox. Now Microsoft has added a useful feature for chat sessions on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Through their official website, those from Redmond present text transcription and speech synthesis function in Xbox chat. This allows us to communicate through text without having to write, using only our voice, since the system capture our audios to elaborate messages in Xbox Live group sessions.

This voice transcription and synthesis function now available to Xbox insiders, and will soon reach all users of Microsoft consoles. This is a great advance for the enjoyment of online gaming, since increases communication possibilities of the players, as we can see in the screenshot of Minecraft.

Starting today, Xbox Party Chat allows the use of speech-to-text transcription and speech synthesis from text, which will officially arrive with a next update. You can use a synthetic voice to read your written messages, or convert your voice into written messages, which you will see at the top of the screen.

To activate this function, you must go to Xbox settings options and then to the Accessibility tab. You will find this option in Game and chat transcription. In the event that you are in the middle of an Xbox Party group session, in the options menu you can activate and deactivate this new function easily and quickly.

As we say, this is also a breakthrough for people who are hard of hearing or deaf, since the rest of users will be able to convert their voice into text messages to communicate fluently, and vice versa. And not only that, since it can also be used to detect microphone problems or to understand each other better while playing online on Xbox Party.

The function of text transcription and speech synthesis is only one more example of how Microsoft improves its tools on Xbox Series X | S. After a trial period in the Xbox Insiders Program, the feature will be available to everyone at a next update. You may be interested in reading other news that have recently arrived on the Xbox dashboard.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.