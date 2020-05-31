Microsoft recently added a new update to the Xbox One console, which it has named “Xbox One Update May 2020”. What improvements does it contain? Mainly in reference to the user interface.

Microsoft has made changes to this again, explaining, “It offers a simpler guiding interface, a new community experience, additional collection filters, and a better way to explore Mixer,” in a simplified way.

In summary, the update does not make any major changes, but are adjustments and changes once the game console starts. These modifications are found in the simplified guide layout, connecting to the Xbox community, additional collection filters, and lastly, stream blending with browsing enhancements.

Simplified guide design

Improvements in structural changes and visual details in identification and notifications. The number of tabs has been reduced and a new more intuitive default order has been introduced from left to right. Change in the location of applications and systems, which is located next to the alerts. The “People” tab is modified. “Suggestions from friends” is found in “Search for someone” and “Discover Clubs” in “Clubs”. Introduction of a new tab “Parties and chats”. And also, “Profile and system” is added, which contains the login, configuration and help. It allows customizing the tab order.

Connecting to the Xbox community

The community page is divided into four channels: shared by friends, official game posts, club activity, and popular on Xbox Live

Additional filters

Gender and player count filters are added in my games and apps.Stream mix with best browsing Thumbnails showing a preview in a Mixer stream are added.

All of these changes and modifications come from Xbox Insiders users, who receive updates in advance. However, although Xbox has promised improvements in the coming months, you will have to wait to know what they will be.