Xbox Live Gold is no longer necessary to play ‘Warzone’ and other free to play

Microsoft delivered on its promise and removed the requirement to have Xbox Live Gold to run free-to-play games. In this way, from now on you can enjoy titles like Fortnite or Warzone without a subscription, to mention just a few examples.

Those of Redmond, in addition, have enabled for all players andl Group voice chat and the functionality to search for groups of players. In this sense, some of the most important functionalities of Xbox Live Gold are also part of this free option.

The company announced its intentions to enable free multiplayer in January of this year. However, at the time, he indicated that they were going to work hard on the implementation, but that it was coming “in the next few months.” Thus, the obligation to have Xbox Live Goal disappeared, in the first place, for users of the Xbox Insider Program, in early March.

Now, the change comes for all users of consoles Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. With this move, Microsoft ends a disadvantage that dragged for years in popular games such as Fortnite, Rocket League and Apex Legends. It is that other platforms do not apply restrictions to the multiplayer of free games.

All the games you can play today without having Xbox Live Gold

3on3 FreeStyleAegis WingAPB ReloadedApex legendsArmored WarfareBattle Islands: CommandersBless UnleashedBrawlhallaCall of Duty: WarzoneCrackdownCrackdown 2Crimson AllianceCrossoutCRSED: FOADDarwin ProjectDauntlessDC Universe OnlineDead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core FightersDead or Alive 6: Core FightersDefiance 2050Destiny 2Doritos Crash CourseDungeon Defenders IIEnlistedEternal Card GameFamily Game NightFishing PlanetFortniteGalaxy Control: ArenaHappy WarsHarm’s WayHawkenHyper ScapeKiller InstinctKorganMinion MastersNeverwinterOutriders (Demo) PaladinsPath of ExilePhantasy Star Online 2Phantom DustPinball FX2Prominence PokerRealm RoyaleRec RoomResident Evil Revelations 2ROBLOXRocket leagueRogue Company SkyforgeSMITESpacelords Spellbreak Star Trek Online Techwars Global ConflictTERAThe Four Kings Casino and SlotsToo HumanTroveVigorWar ThunderWarfaceWarframeWorld of tanksWorld of Warships: LegendsYaris

If you are a fan of Battle Royale and don’t have Xbox Live Gold, this might be a good opportunity for you to dive into the new Warzone event. In this post you can find everything you need to know before starting to play. And if you want to explore new titles, remember that in the Xbox store there are more than 50 free-to-play games waiting for you.

Related