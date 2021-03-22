Xbox Live could be about to ditch the “Live” brand

There may be more changes to the Xbox online service.

Microsoft has been making changes here and there to Xbox Live lately, including some big ones like free games that finally no longer require Xbox Live Gold subscriptions to play offline, and there seem to be more changes, albeit Xbox Live related. branding this time – it could come too.

It appears that the Xbox Dashboard no longer mentions Xbox Live and instead only refers to it in the user interface as “Xbox network”, suggesting that Microsoft might be preparing to drop the long-standing “Live” brand. in favor of something more general and broader. Given its platform-independent and service-based approach, that would definitely fit with your strategy.

Of course, this has yet to be acknowledged by Microsoft in an official statement, so it’s probably best to wait for news from the horse’s mouth for now. Meanwhile, some reports have suggested that Xbox Live Gold could still be phased out in the near future (despite Microsoft saying it won’t be going away anytime soon). Read more about it here.