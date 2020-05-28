Xbox Family Settings includes over twenty features designed for parents to determine screen time (and allow or restrict screen time), filter content (based on children’s age and video game rating), and manage who your children can play and interact with. This gives parents the freedom to decide and make the necessary adjustments for the benefit of their children and themselves.

As an addition, and a way to continue that work, this Wednesday Xbox announced the launch of a mobile application created and designed to facilitate and optimize the adjustment of family settings: the Xbox Family Settings App. This app was launched on the day Today for all Android users and the first 10,000 iOS users who download it in preview.

“We have always tried to take the lead in responsible gaming. And as for families, we like to give them the greatest number of options available, as well as the most convenient, to interact with our services. This application is the next step on that path. “Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox operations, said about it.

This application will provide parents and guardians with the necessary tools, through their mobile phone, to manage the game of minors on Xbox consoles. The list of family settings features encompasses more than 20 options (available through the console or website), however, not all will be available through the app.

“We have the console and the website from where you can manage the more than 20 options, this application is an extension to that; it is a simple and convenient way of being able to manage them through a mobile device. We did not put all the functions in the deliberately. We wanted to optimize the scenarios where we think people spend more time, we optimized the features for the mobile application specifically so that families can configure what matters most to them, “McCarthy said.

The application includes features such as the screen time limit, which allows parents to determine the play times of each of their children for each day of the week. In addition, they can extend it on free days and during the week, reduce it. Through the application, parents will also be able to receive notifications if their children ask to be able to play “a little while longer” since the allowed screen time has expired.

Another option available is the content filter based on the age of the children. For example, 8-year-olds can only play video games rated E (Everyone). However, the application integrates an exclusive button for “Minecraft”. This game, which is E + 10 (for children over 10 years old) could be available for a slightly younger child only if the parent or guardian activates availability through the mentioned button.

Communication between players is another of the configurable options available through the app. That is, parents can block all access to play or to talk to other “gamers”. Or on the contrary, and if the father is comfortable with the situation, the children can be allowed to play with “everyone”.

As an additional feature to the communication settings, parents will be able to view and manage their child’s friends list, as well as approve or reject requests to add new friends through notifications sent directly to the application. This functionality can be used once the app is available to more users later in the year.

In addition, parents will have access to daily or weekly activity reports to know how children spend their time on Xbox to determine if there is a need to make adjustments or not. The application also integrates a Feedback button. From there, parents can leave their comments on what they think is the same and if they consider the functions sufficient or if there is any other that they would like to be able to access through the app.

