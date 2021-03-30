Xbox Introduces Its New Wireless Headphones – Available in March.

Xbox has announced this Tuesday through its official blog the launch, the next March 16, of about new wireless headphones. “Play loud and clear with Xbox Wireless Headphones, which offer automatic mute and voice isolation to chat with great clarity, intuitive design and direct pairing with your console ”, reads its official description. In Spain, they will have a price of 99.99 euros.

The new Xbox headsets can now be reserved in the official Microsoft store (Although they can also be purchased in a physical store). They have “expansive sound, comfort during long gaming sessions and customization options,” the company says. Furthermore, they are compatible with all types of devices games, including Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices.

These Xbox headsets feature a “flexible and lightweight” design thanks to its adjustable headband, as well as a volume regulation system integrated into the dials of the side headphones. Furthermore, it is compatible with spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. It also has auto mute and voice isolation functions. This automatic mute function detects when the player is not speaking and deactivates the microphone, thus preventing other players from hearing background sounds that may interfere.

The new device has a weight of 312 grams and has a internal rechargeable battery with an autonomy of up to four hours for every 30 minutes of charging and up to 15 hours per three hour charge. The new headphones have fast connection with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices “without the need for keys, cables or a base station.” In addition, they have bluetooth technology that allows them to be paired with all compatible devices.