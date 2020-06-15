The days of reselling the codes included in the Xbox console are over

One of the most terrible things in the world of video games is knowing that we have to enter a 25-digit code in order to complete the purchase of different video games for users of video game consoles. Xbox, but the company will say goodbye to this boring fact.

Microsoft presented the Digital Direct, a new function that seeks to end the codes physical, which will also end with the option to resell or give away sayings codes.

Now when we buy one console Xbox with a game or service included, it will no longer include codes that we must exchange. Will now be included codes digital inside the console which will be automatically linked to our account Microsoft.

Microsoft explains that with Digital Direct All the digital content, including games, subscriptions and exclusive content, will be redeemed to your account Microsoft and will be delivered directly to the console Xbox during setup´.

With this new measure Microsoft will be fighting the sale of codes of games, as it was common for some to buy bundles of Xbox with certain titles, but they took the codes corresponding to these, and sold separately. Or for example, you wanted to buy a pack of Xbox with FIFA on sale, before you could resell the code to get some money back as you may not be a fan of FIFA. Well now with Digital Direct This will not be feasible, since when entering our account of Microsoft in at consoleThis game will be linked to us and we will not be able to pass it on to anyone else.

The system debuts with bundles of Xbox One X Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077. The owners of this console received information that the game will automatically be applied to their account Microsoft on September 17, so there will be no more codes to redeem.

How to redeem offers Digital Direct

During the process of setting up your new console, the content offers and services attached to the console will appear to redeem. Click « Claim » to redeem each item. Once redeemed, your content is in your digital library in My games and apps.

If you want, you can also redeem any item at a later date.

Redeem on accounts. Select Settings> Account> Included with this Xbox to see an overview and redemption status of any offer from Digital Direct included with your console.

Redeem in My Library Press the button Xbox to open the guide and then select My games and applications> Full library> console to see your offers.

(With information from Xbox, Xataka and Tierragamer)