SET Puebla News

If you are an Xbox user, you should know well the advantages of having Xbox Live Gold membership, because in addition to having access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts, there are also free games that arrive seasonally.

In that sense, April 2020 will have a new block of games that you can enjoy without the worry of spending a single penny (except for the Gold fee).

Project CARS 2

Developed by Slighty Mad Studios and published by Bandai Namco, it is a racing game in which you will have access to more than 180 elite vehicles to compete on multiple tracks that use realism that transports you directly to the action.

You can download it for free from April 1 to 30 on Xbox One.

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle

It is a collection made up of the award-winning game and its sequel, both turn-based RPG titles unfolding in the imagination of a group of RPG players, providing an opportunity to control both players and the dungeon master.

You can download it from April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One.

Fable Anniversary

It is a remastered version of Fable: The Lost Chapters and therefore boasts better audio and graphics and a new system to save the game. It is the ultimate Fable experience, as it used redesign in textures, models and light to retell the story of the original game in which each decision has a consequence.

You can download it from April 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Toybox Turbos

It is a racing title developed by Codemasters in which players can collect and customize 35 vehicles along 18 tracks and six game modes, making it an ideal choice to be enjoyed as a family.

You can download it from April 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Source: UNOCERO

ARP / KC