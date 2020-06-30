Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

It is a fact that in July Microsoft will have an event in which it will show Xbox Game Studios games and other games for Xbox Series X. Until now, Microsoft has kept its date a secret, but new information gives us an idea when it could lead to cape.

According to Jeff Grubb, journalist for Venture Beat, the Xbox Game Studios event would take place in one of the last weeks of July. To be exact, it will be held at some point in the week that will take place from July 20 to 26.

It is important to note that Grubb is not the only source reporting this. In fact, recently Jez Corden of WindowsCentral published an article in which he pointed out that the event will take place around this time.

the eternal mess pic.twitter.com/dT06ApMOA2 – talkin ’bout Grubbsnax (@JeffGrubb) June 30, 2020

What is the Xbox Game Studios event?

In case you don’t know, the July event is highly anticipated by Xbox fans for good reason. There we will see several projects that the companies that are part of Xbox Game Studios have been preparing.

So, it is expected that in this event we will see gameplay of Halo: Infinite, the expected FPS of 343 Industries. We also hope that we can take a look at the projects that Xbox studios like Ninja Theory have been working on; Rare; Obsidian; among others.

In case you missed it: They say that Xbox planned to launch Series X in August

And you, what do you think about it? What do you expect from this event? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to the Summer Game Fest.