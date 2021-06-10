Xbox Game Pass will come to any TV without buying a console

Microsoft continues to make it clear that in the field of services associated with its video game platform it has no competition. If Xbox Game Pass was already a service of ten in terms of functionality, catalog and opportunity For gamers, what is coming in the future is going to conceptually change the industry.

And it is that just three days before the Microsoft and Bethesda conference, from the official Xbox blog they have wanted to make an update on the health of their service and a preview of what will come in the future.

Nothing about the numbers that we didn’t already know, but they are still amazing. According to Xbox, Xbox Game Pass users play 30% more to different genres and, in general, to 40% more games. And over 90% of members said they played something they wouldn’t have tried without Game Pass.

These figures make clear the importance that Xbox Game Pass has carved for the video game industry: since its launch, has become a true engine of discovery again titles and, without a doubt, an added value within the Microsoft platform.

However, although this (deserved) success for the moment has been limited to the Microsoft console, that will change in the future. Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass will be coming to more screens. Which? To all.

Play Xbox on any screen, without having an Xbox

As confirmed by Microsoft, Xbox is building their own streaming devices so cloud games reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console. And it will also do so by reaching an agreement with TV manufacturers to integrate this experience into their products, we assume that in the form of an integrated Xbox Game Pass app.

A real bombshell that can change the desktop console industry forever.

At the moment, the company has not offered more details, but it is interesting that the Microsoft blog has not talked about xCloud per se, if not about the Xbox cloud games Game pass. So the differentiation that was made up to now could change in the future.

And speaking of said nomenclature, Microsoft has also confirmed that cloud games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be launched in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan later this year. Along with this announcement we are already aware that Xbox cloud services are in their final stages of upgrading to the Xbox Series X hardware. This means that all cloud games will run on Microsoft’s latest hardware.

