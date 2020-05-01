Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Xbox Game Pass recently received great games and there will be many surprises for the service throughout this month. However, it is important to remember that the rotation of games is continuous, so that soon several titles will leave the platform.

Microsoft today announced a list of 11 games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in May. This time there are important titles that will no longer be available in the service on both Xbox One and PC.

What titles will Xbox Game Pass abandon in May?

We started with a popular Rockstar title: Grand Theft Auto V. In case you don’t remember, a few days ago it was announced that this installment will abandon Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One.

Not all bad news, as Red Dead Redemption 2 will come instead. This will happen next Thursday, May 7. Other featured titles coming out of the service are DOOM, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.

As for Xbox Game Pass for PC, there will be a total of 5 games that will come out of the service. Among them are the aforementioned Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, as well as Imperator: Rome and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Below I leave you the complete lists by platforms:

Games coming out of Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One:

Grand Theft Auto V

DOOM

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Survive

Black desert

The Banner Saga

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

Games coming out of Xbox Game Pass for PC:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Imperator: Rome

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Banner Saga

West of Loathing

Do not worry if you are a user of the service, since this week you can already enjoy great releases, such as Gears Tactics and Streets of Rage 4, the latest installment in the beat’em up saga that was officially released yesterday.

On the other hand, it is almost a fact that in the coming days Microsoft will announce more news for Xbox Game Pass. For now we know that the new game from the creator of Diablo will also be part of the service very soon.

