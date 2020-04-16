Xbox Game Pass received multiple titles in the first half of this month. Fortunately, there are still more games to join the service in the coming weeks. Microsoft has just revealed a new lineup of releases that will hit the platform for Xbox One and PC.

The releases for the next few days are mostly popular standalone games that will give you hours of fun. In addition, there is an important launch that will only come to PC for now.

What’s new in Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One

The first confirmed game for the console is The Long Dark, a popular title by Hinterland Studio that will join the service starting tomorrow. Another game that will undoubtedly catch your attention is Roboto Cat, a peculiar metroidvania where you will control a feline that can control powerful mechas.

The surprises do not end there, as Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One will also receive other excellent indies, such as Deliver Us The Moon, HyperDot and Levelhead.

All these games are part of the ID @ Xbox program, which gives independent developers various facilities to distribute their titles. Below I leave you the list of titles with their respective launch dates on the service:

April 16th:

April, the 21st:

April 23rd:

April 30th:

What’s new in Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass for PC users will also be able to enjoy and discover great games. The computer lineup also includes The Long Dark, Deliver Us The Moon, Gato Roboto, HyperDot, and Levelhead.

In addition, Machinarium from Amanita Design is added. In case you do not know, it is a popular graphic adventure with puzzle elements. Since its launch in 2009, the title has received critical and player approval.

Finally, Xbox Game Pass will also receive Gears Tactics, a game that will premiere on April 28. From that day on it will be available in the service. For now, there is no date for the arrival of the other games on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Below is the list:

Deliver Us The Moon

Roboto Cat

Gears Tactics

Hyperdot

Levelhead

The Long Dark

Machinarium

We recommend you visit this link to read all the news related to Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, here you will find more information about Xbox in general.

.