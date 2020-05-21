Subscribers to the service can play Cities Skylines and Alan Wake today, waiting for more titles.

May has been a very positive month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The Microsoft service expanded its catalog with games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Final Fantasy IX, although in Redmond it knows that this is not enough to complete the month. Now they have announcedthe new batch of games for the next few days, both on PC and console, where Alan Wake and Cities Skylines stand out.

Let’s start with the games ofXbox Game Pass on console, where Alan Wake’s arrival to service was anticipated last week. Along with the American writer Remedy also comesCities Skylines, a city manager and simulator that offers hours of gameplay at close range. Both are available today, while on the 26th they’ll be joined by Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang’s highly anticipated franchise-based RPG that totals more than 200 million copies sold. Also availableGolf With Your Friendssince the beginning of the week.

As toXbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 users will also have the wonderfulAlan Wakeas well as withCities Skylinesto create the most striking cities on the planet thanks to the countless mods in the game.Minecraft dungeonsbe available on the 26th, of course, and along with these three games there will be another one to close the month:Plebby Quest: The Crusades.

Xbox Game Pass console updates

Alan Wake (available now)

Cities Skylines (now available)

Minecraft Dungeons (May 26)

Low: Abandoned service beginning May 29 #IDARB, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, King of Fighters 98 Ultimate, Old mans Journey.

Xbox Game Pass on PC

Alan Wake (available now)

Cities Skylines (now available)

Plebby Quest (available now)

Minecraft Dungeons (May 26)

Low: Abandoned service May 29 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, Old mans Journey, Opus Magnum, Stealth Inc 2.

