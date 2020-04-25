Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

David Brevik is one of the most important creatives in the industry, as he is recognized for being the creator of Diablo, the legendary Blizzard franchise. Currently, the developer is part of Graybeard Games, studio where he released his latest game.

In case you don’t recall, Brevik introduced It Lurks Below in early 2018. The RPG with Survival Elements launched on Steam Early Access in May 2019 with a very good reception.

Subsequently, version 1.0 of the game was released on the Valve platform and on GOG. Since then, players have wondered if It Lurks Below will hit more distribution systems or platforms. Fortunately, Brevik has already provided an answer and there is good news for Xbox Game Pass users.

It Lurks Below is on its way to Xbox Game Pass

The creative was questioned on Twitter about the possibilities of seeing his new game in other stores and on consoles, as it is currently only available for PC. Brevik revealed that the game is on its way to the Windows store.

The big surprise was knowing that It Lurks Below will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. In his message, Brevik mentions the PC service. Unfortunately, there is still no date for its release on the service.

The developer noted that it will be soon, so possibly in a few days Microsoft will reveal more news for Xbox Game Pass and we will have news of It Lurks Below.

On PC it is on Steam and GoG, however, Windows Store and PC Game Pass (and XBox Game Pass) coming soon. https://t.co/oP4fkIaKmb – David Brevik (@davidbrevik) April 24, 2020

What is It Lurks Below?

Brevik defines his title as a mixture of elements of role-playing, survival and action. The game features retro 2D aesthetics and procedurally generated levels. To start a game you will have to choose between the different classes of characters there are.

In total, 8 types of warriors are offered: bard, cleric, sorcerer, necromancer, paladin, rogue, warrior, and wizard. Each of the classes has unique strengths, weaknesses, and powers.

Your mission is to explore dangerous dungeons where you will find bosses, enemies of all types and secret areas. The title offers various modalities that will make the gaming experience accessible or much more demanding, depending on your tastes and abilities.

It Lurks Below is available for PC for now. Here you will find more news about the RPG. On the other hand, on this page is all the information about Xbox Game Pass and its catalog.

