Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) comes to iOS and PC through the browser

Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s video game streaming platform, is finally available on iOS, macOS and PC. After several months of waiting, the service made its way into Apple’s mobile operating system with the help of the browser, since the restrictions of the App Store do not facilitate its availability through a native application – as in Android. However, Microsoft promises that the performance of the games is exactly the same when you play through a browser.

On both iOS and PC, players can access Xbox Cloud Gaming from the address xbox.com/play —Requires logging in with your Xbox account. Eye, on the iPhone or iPad, you must do it from Safari, it does not work in other browsers. With respect to macOS there is slightly more freedom, since it works perfectly in Edge and Safari. Finally, on PC you can play from the browser you want, including Google Chrome.

Another point to consider is Xbox Cloud Gaming is controller compatible; either by connecting it via Bluetooth or via a USB cable. Remember that support is offered for a wide variety of controls, including the DualSense of the PlayStation 5. Once connected to your mobile or computer, the browser will have no problem detecting it. If you prefer to enjoy it with touch controls on iOS, consider that not all games are adapted for the tactile experience.

Thanks to xCloud – the infrastructure that makes the service possible – gamers can start a game session on their Xbox console and continue it on a mobile device, or vice versa. Yes indeed, you must be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Also, it is important to mention that, at the moment, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available in 22 countries, including Spain. Mexico is still in the testing phase and the final version is expected to see the light of day in late 2021.

And speaking of xCloud, Microsoft confirmed what was already an open secret: infrastructure now works on servers with Xbox Series X hardware. What does the last thing mean? Games will look better (1080p at 60 FPS) and will load faster. Assuming, of course, that you have the appropriate connection to take full advantage of the service.

