Xbox Cloud Gaming, now with Xbox Series X hardware, comes to Windows 10, iPhone and iPad

Major changes to Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform, which already has the full power of Xbox Series X hardware and is expanding its availability.

Microsoft has reserved for this June 28 two great news related to Xbox Cloud Gaming, its cloud gaming platform. First of all, this platform you already have all the power of Xbox Series X hardware, the console launched in 2020. This represents very important changes for the service, which will now be able to run Cloud Gaming games with reduced load times and higher resolution graphics.

The news of Xbox Cloud Gaming does not stop here, there is still something better. And it is that Microsoft has announced that the platform of games in the cloud is already officially available for Windows 10 computers, iPhone and iPad through the browser. Of course, not all users will be able to access it, there is a fundamental requirement to fulfill. Let’s find out all the details of these two important news from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Cloud Gaming now has Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming already uses Xbox Series X hardware, the console that they launched in November 2020. Far from being an irrelevant change, this means that games will now run with better graphics, specifically, with 1080p resolution at 60 fps.

Among the improvements that this novelty supposes is also reduced load times and lower latency. This will not only happen with new generation games, but also with older generation games. In this way, Microsoft manages to substantially improve the experience of its users when playing the titles available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The best mobiles to enjoy Xbox Game Pass

Now available on Windows 10, iPhone and iPad

The change to the Xbox Series X hardware is important, but Microsoft’s statement saves another bomb that will interest its users even more: Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available for Windows 10 computers, iPhone and iPad via web browser (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Safari).

This option, which was previously limited to the beta version, now extends its availability to all those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you haven’t already done so, you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 12.99 euros per month. In case you do it now, you can take advantage of the 3 first months of Ultimate for only one euro.

The requirement is not only to be subscribed to Ultimate, but also to have a compatible controller that you can connect via Bluetooth or USB, and an Internet connection with a 10mbps minimum speed as a recommendation to be able to play well. Additionally, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available for Apple devices with iOS 14.4 or higher.

In this way, Microsoft brings its gaming platform to the devices you use the most. So you can enjoy more than 100 games among which are titles such as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Yakuza: Like A Dragon or The Evil Within 2. Not only that, but you can play them with the best quality and reduced loading times thanks to the Xbox Series X hardware.

