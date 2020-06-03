Now we will give you more information about what it is React Native, but first I’d like to start by talking about UWP or universal apps in Spanish, since it was a great bet by Microsoft to take with just one development and making a few adjustments to the applications to various devices such as mobile phones, Xbox consoles or PCs that use Windows 10.

In this case we have an Xbox Companion application that is UWP, the app that brings together all the content on our Xbox console. From it we can see the progress of achievements in our games, chat with our friends, see the Xbox games and applications store and a lot of things. Unfortunately this app is not as fast and fluid as expected and on many occasions it becomes a nuisance to simply compare your progress with that of a friend.

The Xbox app comes from scratch in React Native

Today, users who enter this app on Windows 10 PC they will find a poster that will urge us to download the Xbox app as indicated by Jean Blanc. This app currently was only in charge of unifying all the Xbox Game Pass content, but due to the message we see in the image It indicates that it will be the substitute for the Xbox Companion UWP.

In the case of the Xbox app that we had until now, was developed in Electron. This framework is an embedded Chrome that facilitates the development of applications, but leads to more RAM consumption and worse application performance.

The Xbox app released today has been rewritten from scratch in React Native which is a framework that takes the best of React (web development framework in JavaScript) with the native programming languages ​​(as its name indicates “Native”) of each operating system, in this case, Windows 10.

We cannot guarantee that both the Android Xbox app or the one available on iOS are already programmed in React Native, but it would make sense for it to do so and unify with the Windows 10 app to make the update process faster and, above all, not having to replicate efforts for each platform.

But I think that where users will benefit most from this change will be in the speed of the application, which thanks to being designed under React Native it will be much faster and will consume less resources.