With the launch of the Xbox One, Microsoft focused on offering a variety of colorful knobs for console owners. In the Xbox series x The strategy will remain the same and proof of this are two special editions of the Xbox Wireless Controller that also they bet on sustainability.

The new High Voltage and Daystrike Camo Special Edition models were made using recycled materials from car headlights, compact discs and plastic jugs. Known as recycled consumer resins (PCR), these materials will be integrated into Xbox hardware for the first time.

According to Microsoft, tests show that the materials offer the same durability and performance as previous controls. The technology company confirmed its interest in continuing to build hardware with recycled objects, so that Britney Spears CD is likely that it was not sold used to make your next console.

Microsoft to use recycled materials to make Xbox hardware

Regarding the design of the controls there is not much to say. Both maintain the appearance and specifications of other models already on the market. High voltage (or Electric Volts) is based on the same scheme of the Shock Blue and Pulse Red models, although it integrates a high visibility yellow resin Contrasting with a matte black D-pad and triggers.

Daystrike Camo Special Edition follows the same vein as other camouflaged controllers, such as the Arctic Camo or Night Ops Camo. If you are a fan of shooting games like Warzone or Battlefield 5 this model will fit perfectly in your collection. The color palette integrates red, black and gray, although the most striking thing about this remote is that has a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers so that your finger does not slip when aiming.

The High Voltage knob will be available from April 27 a suggested price of 59.99 euros or 1699 pesos. The model Daystrike Camo Special Edition will arrive on May 4 at a suggested price of 64.99 euros. In Mexico there is no defined price, although it could be sold for 1,899 pesos like the Arctic Camo edition of Xbox One.

If you don’t have a next-gen console, like Xbox Series x or Series S, it doesn’t matter. Both controls are compatible with Xbox One. Other features include a USB-C port for use with the Play & Charge kit, dynamic latency reduction, and the ability to map buttons to our liking through the Accessories app.

More on this topic