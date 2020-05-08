Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Yesterday, Xbox He made a livestream that was expected by many, because they promised gameplay. In the end, they took an avalanche of hate for being more than anything a sample of cinematic teasers and practically no games in action. Among the most hype they got, was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which showed the exact same thing described above. Given this, both companies came out to lower their spirits to things and apologize for the error.

First, those who promoted the Xbox Live, Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of the company, stated the following: “If we hadn’t said anything and just shown the Inside Xbox in May as we did last month, I suspect the reactions might have been different. We clearly set some erroneous expectations and that’s Our fault, we appreciate the feedback and we can assure you that we will take it all and learn as a team. ”

Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different. Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team. 🙏🏻💚 – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 8, 2020

On the side of Ubisoft, the consequences were extremely evident. Once they published the trailer for the game shown on the live Xbox, they rained dislike him, that currently border the 20 thousand in favor and 33 thousand of disapproval, unlike the first trailer, which was highly accepted.

Given this, Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of the new Assassin’s CreedHe came out to apologize too. He stated that the players were entitled to more than to see. Also, that this is supported by the long advertising campaign that they have between plans and that they will actually see in gameplay at some point. Call for patience, because “it will be worth it.”

Hello all❤️ You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game. Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it! 🙂 – Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020

