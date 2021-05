The recent leaks were real. Xbox confirmed that its conference at E3 2021 will take place on Sunday June 13 o’clock at 7:00 p.m. in Spain and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico. Be careful, the presentation will be made jointly with Bethesda, which was acquired by Redmond in exchange for 7.5 billion dollars. Therefore, we will see a large number of ads from both companies in the same scenario.

Developing…

