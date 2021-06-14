Xbox and Bethesda present their next releases at E3 2021

E3 2021. In addition to the Square Enix talk, another of the protagonists of this weekend was Microsoft, with the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference, and the presentation of up to 30 games during his hour and a half of presence during this E3 2021, one of the longest of the entire event.

So, as planned, the two central titles of this presentation were Halo Infinite and StarfieldAlthough that did not mean that we could see the arrival of other announcements of unpublished titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 or STALKER 2, as well as the announcement of the arrival of numerous titles to its Xbox Game Pass service, or some new content such as the Sea of ​​Thieves collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, despite the enormous number of games present, it did not cease to amaze us the large number of cross-platform titles, as well as the absence of news from Scorn or the new Fable title, two of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives currently, and of which we hardly know a little information.

Starfield

Starting with one of the highlights, the Xbox and Bethesda conference started with Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios, and the long-awaited Starfield. With just a few minutes of video, the big news came with the first revelation of its official launch date, next November 22, 2022, confirming its exclusive presence for Xbox Series X | S and Windows PCs.

Halo Infinite

Overcoming early reviews and showing us some really outstanding visuals, Xbox has unveiled a new trailer for its most legendary saga, giving us a more in-depth look at what they call “their epic campaign.” Unfortunately, this first video did not add any actual gameplay sequence, with only a few cutscenes (created with the game engine, of course) that show us the interaction between the Master Chief and Cortana.

However, the presence of this game at E3 2021 could not focus only on this. And it is that a second video was also advanced in which some of the details that this game will offer for the new generation are shown, with a free multiplayer mode that will support rates of up to 120 fps on Xbox Series X, as well as the promise of a delivery that will mean “a true revolution for the franchise”.

Although undoubtedly the big surprise came with the official confirmation of its new release date, this time definitive, with an exclusive arrival in the ecosystem of Microsoft consoles and computers, and a framework set for Christmas this year.

Forza Horizon 5

The fifth numbered episode of the series signed by Playground Games will return with even more renewed graphics that promise to revolutionize the genre, with final finishes that border on realism. Thus, we will once again find an arcade-type racing format accompanied by a huge amount of activities to do, both alone and in online multiplayer.

Focusing its main setting in Mexico, as in previous series, all kinds of recognizable scenarios and cities will await us, as well as some special events such as the change of seasons, which will change the scenarios and driving mode every week. Although this time we will be able to experience unique atmospheric phenomena and topographies, with new additions such as deserts, jungles, historic cities in ruins, and even volcanoes.

How could it be otherwise, once again the Forza saga will remain under the total exclusivity of the Microsoft ecosystem, with a

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl

Set in an alternate reality where a second nuclear disaster took place in Chernobyl, causing the creation of a location known as The Zone where all kinds of strange phenomena occur derived from the effects of radiation, repeating with the formula tinged with terror and action. frantic of its first installment.

Exclusively for Xbox Series X consoles, the sequel to this first-person shooter will be available from April 28, 2022.

Contraband

One of the surprises of Xbox Game Studios came with this new IP developed together with Avalanche Studios, creators of Just Cause and Mad Max, with a title that promises us a lot of action and a cooperative open world set in the dangerous environment of drug trafficking. Although unfortunately at the moment too many details have not been shared, it has already been confirmed that it will be another exclusive title for the Microsoft ecosystem, focused on the new generation with its arrival for Xbox Series X | S, PC and the service in the xCloud cloud.

Redfall

Bethesda also surprised us with a new IP, with this cooperative open-world first-person shooter created by Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Redfall continues Arkane’s tradition of crafting detailed worlds and utilizing creative mechanics, as well as bringing the studio’s hallmark to the co-op and first-person shooter genres.

Thus, following the line of the own titles presented at this conference, we will find an exclusive game for Xbox Series X | S and PC, and a launch date set for summer 2022.

Age of Empires IV

The strategy title of the famous Microsoft series was also present, with a trailer that although it did not show too much news with respect to what was previously seen, it did present its official launch date, which will take us until October 28 from 2021, with an exclusive availability for PC through the Microsoft store and Steam.

Thus, as we saw previously, this installment will have up to eight available civilizations and a campaign that will cover fifty years of history distributed in four different narrative paths. In addition, more than three hours of additional content with video documentaries will be included that will help us learn about the historical periods related to the events that took place in the game.

The Outer Worlds 2

With a trailer loaded with the characteristic humor of its first installment, The Outer Worlds 2 promises us a sequel with characteristics quite similar to those of the original title, with a wide open world to explore locally and spatially, a large number of different scenarios and creatures , and of course, a great action-shooter component.

Unfortunately, as the teaser itself mocks, the information about this game is still somewhat scarce, if no real image of it or any release dates or platforms (beyond its obvious presence on Xbox and PC).

Battlefield 2042

As Electronic Arts had promised in its pre-event conference, the Xbox conference has served as the setting to show us the first scenes of the next installment of its war saga.

A trailer in which we got to see first-hand the basic gameplay of the game, as well as some samples of the promised capabilities such as the massive scale of destruction, part of the new arsenal, vehicles and new tools at the disposal of these futuristic soldiers, in addition to some details of its new maps and the multiple disruptions that the climate of this dystopian future will cause.

Back4Blood

Completing the global image of the game by alternating its presence between most of the main conferences, we meet again with this spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, with a new trailer focused on the player versus player mode with the so-called Cloud mode, in which two teams Four players will face each other in sets of three rounds exchanging control of the exterminator and infected sides.

A Plague Tale Requiem

Surprise among the third-party announcements, we hear again from the Rune brothers, with a sequel that will continue the events of this emotional and atmospheric game set in a dystopian medieval France ravaged by plague and an uncontrolled rat plague. As we can see in this first teaser, these animals will once again take on a leading role, although it seems that the inquisition and the darkest side of man will shine again in this new installment.

With few more details about the game, Asobo Studio has already dated its launch to 2022, with a launch for PC and an exclusive arrival for the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles, to which is added the suspicious presence from Nintendo Switch, perhaps pointing to the new still unreleased console.

Sea of ​​Thieves Pirate’s Life

This free expansion will introduce a new story within the title developed by Rare, with new scenarios, battles and secondary missions in the lighthearted style characteristic of the Pirate MMO, along with the collaboration and presence of some ships, settings and characters from the Pirates of the World saga Caribbean, including the charismatic Jack Sparrow.

Other Microsoft announcements at E3 2021

In addition to these titles, the company also wanted to place a strong emphasis on its Xbox Game Pass service platform, announcing that all the titles presented during this conference will be available from the first day of its launch. In addition, it also took the opportunity to show the latest news and additions to its catalog, with an assortment of its own games, from internal studios such as Bethesda, and some third-party titles.

Finally, already shown as a small mockery after the numerous first criticisms of the Xbox Series X, it seems that Microsoft will finally carry out its idea of ​​a refrigerator in the shape of its console. While it is not a large appliance like the one that some stars like Snoop Dog received, it is a perfect small refrigerator to complement a game setup and always have some cold drinks on hand.

With a price yet to be confirmed, this mini fridge is expected to be available later this year.

