Xavi Hernandez was the top candidate for Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde but he decided to reject the offer because he still did not consider that it was his time. A few months later, and with Quique Setién In charge until 2022 under his contract, the Qatari Al-Sadd coach seems to be beginning to express his desire to take charge of the club of his loves in the short term.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Post United, the former midfielder touched on various topics related to the Blaugrana club: the return of Neymar, the hiring of the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, the desire to sit on the bench of substitutes of the Camp Nou and his style as a group leader.

“Now that I have tried myself, I see myself as capable and it is an illusion. It is a dream to return to Barcelona. I have already said it on many occasions: I consider Barça my home, it is my life. I am learning a lot as a coach in Qatar. Obviously training for Barça are bigger wordsYou have to see it clearly, be very prepared. It is a whole process and I hope that one day it can come, ”explained the man who has commanded the Qatari team since May 2019.

The 40-year-old man pointed to Guardiola as their “reference” currently, but stressed that from all its technicians it learned “Good and bad things”. At the same time, he listed the qualities that a coach must have and clarified that he holds meetings with leaders of groups from other sports to nurture himself: “I remember all the coaches I had. Not only to tactical level, it is group management, leadership, motivational speeches. Many times I use a Guardiola training, but also Luis Enrique or Del Bosque. I would also tell you about other sport: Here, in Qatar, there was Jordi Ribera (handball coach) and when I go to eat with him he is a Master. I feed off the talks with those coaches. ”

Xavi recognized that the style of play that permeated Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in history is the one he is trying to proclaim now as DT: “What I have seen is that when I enjoyed soccer the most is when my team had the ball. Now as a coach, I suffer because I no longer dominate the game, I am no longer in there, when my team has the ball is when I am calm. I spend all day figuring out for my team to have the ball: high pressure, ball exit, pressure after loss … Once we have the ball we have to prepare them and give them tools to do damage. ”

While the world quarantine put a brake on various sports activities, the flirtation between Barcelona and Lautaro Martinez occupies the main pages of sports newspapers on the planet. The Argentine striker who plays for Inter is the great obsession Blaugrana and Xavi agreed with the interest: “I like it, who doesn’t? He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barça does well when interested”.

Xavi did not escape any topic and also expressed himself on the rumor of a possible return of the Brazilian Neymar to Catalan lands: “I have no doubts about football and I have lived with him in a dressing room and he seems to me a great person. He was professional here and would make a difference. Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue, which I don’t get into. But in the field it is among the top five“