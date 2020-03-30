The current Al Sadd coach takes a quick look at the current squad of FC Barcelona.

A priori, Xavi Hernandez will one day be the coach of FC Barcelona, but not in the near future. The former metronome of the Catalan club and the Spanish team continues to grow on the side of Al Sadd, but questioned by La Vanguardia, gives his opinion on the current level of the group led by Quique Setien.

“A large part of the team seems extraordinary to me. Starting with the doorman (Marc-André ter Stegen, Editor’s note), which seems to me the best in the world. Jordi Alba, for me, is the best left-back in the world, he explains. Gerard Dive, the best central defender in the world, Sergio Busquets, the best defensive midfielder in the world, and Lionel Messi, The best player in the world. And, if you add Luis Suarez, Frenkie de Jong and Arthur… ”.

Also read:

Liga captains refuse short-time working

Pogba doubled by Camavinga at Real Madrid?

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site