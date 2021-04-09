Xavi’s Al-Sadd closed the League without knowing defeat

04/09/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Mission accomplished: Xavi Hernández’s Al-Sadd has ended the Qatar League (QSL) this Friday with a new victory, the nineteenth, after beating Qatar SC 3-0. In this way, his team, which has added six titles in two seasons, has lowered the curtain on the domestic championship without knowing defeat, being the top scorer and the one with the least thrashed.

Al-Sadd were proclaimed league champions on March 7, with four games to go, defeating Umm Salal 0-3. It was the sixth title of the Egarense crack as helmsman of the Qatari team, the first in the regularity championship.

Xavi’s numbers with Al-Sadd are spectacular: 22 games, 19 wins (record), three draws and no losses; 77 goals scored (an average of 3.5) and 14 conceded (0.6). Regarding points, Al-Sadd has taken 60 out of 66 possible (90%).

Equally, outstanding has been the advantage over the second classified, Al-Duhail, which has ended up leading by 13 points (60-47). Al-Sadd have not bite the dust in the local championship for more than a year, on March 7, 2020, when they were defeated by Al-Rayyan (1-0) on the 17th matchday of the 2019-20 season.

With this 3-0 win over Qatar SC, Xavi Hernández’s team has 22 games without losing (20 wins and 2 draws). The last defeat was suffered on November 16, 2020, in the quarterfinals of the Ooredoo Cup against Al-Gharafa (4-2).

Xavi, in his second season on the Al-Sadd bench, has 85 games and 55 victories, in addition to 231 goals for and 108 against. As for titles, accumulate six. Now, his team aspires to the Emir Cup (against Al-Arabi, in the semifinals) and the Asian Champions League.