The New Day member Xavier Woods responds to a fan who took his back

The WWE superstar, Xavier WoodsHe went to Twitter last night and responded to a fan who said he would no longer endorse it.

The fan commented on a Twitter thread in which Woods participated, related to his successful YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown.

The fan wrote:

This is why I can no longer support you. Maybe you should go back to being the star you were at TNA (Woods was known as Consequences Creed). Get hungry again and start concentrating on being an individual fighter instead of being the third wheel of a tag team. ”

Woods responded to criticism and defended the work he has done outside the ring.

«You cannot support me because I made a successful YouTube channel, I have created a person outside of wrestling to be able to earn a living after the fight while still having a successful wrestling career even when I was injured. You are right, I am not hungry. I am starving and I will be satisfied ».

Woods has been out of action since suffering an Achilles heel injury at WWE Live in Sydney, Australia on October 21, and the injury was initially said to be very serious.

Xavier Woods underwent surgery on October 25. It was reported that he would likely be out of action until the summer of 2020 at the latest, but there has been no update or deadline for his return since then.

