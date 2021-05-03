Xavier Sardà says that Ayuso is not a Trump player, but he surprises when he defines her with this other word

The journalist Xavier Sardà has surprised the La Sexta Liarla Pardo program by assuring that Isabel Díaz Ayuso is not a Trumpist, but rather a “pro-independence” and a “sovereignist”.

“Look, the Government of Spain is its enemy and its motto is freedom. This here, in Catalonia, sounds a lot. It is sovereign because it invites people from Madrid to be part of a different Madrid, a special Madrid. Ayuso considers that the left is not part of that new Madrid ”, Sardà has argued.

The journalist, who has described Ayuso as “astute”, has assured that what the PP leader does is raise a Community against an “external enemy” and that Madrid has a proposal that, for him, is “pro-independence” because it is “uniting the citizenry based on criteria” which is finally “a campaign by us against them.”

“Disqualifying the leader of the main opposition party, Mr. Gabilondo, as a Sanchez puppet, also sounds like what they say to Illa in Catalonia. Forgive me, all this is an occurrence, but there are so many … ”, added Sardà.

The journalist has anticipated that, if Ayuso wins the elections categorically, it will be “notable and politically significant” and has indicated that “perhaps one day she could be a candidate for the general elections.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.